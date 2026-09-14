Gym trainer shot dead in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri

NEW DELHI: A gym trainer was shot dead after two bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at him in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri on Monday morning, with around 15 rounds fired in the area, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am in Aya Nagar village, following which senior police officers rushed to the spot, they said.

The victim has been identified as Vijay, a gym trainer and aged around 28 years old. Police suspect that the firing was the result of a personal rivalry, officials said.

The incident triggered tension in the area, where a similar firing had reportedly taken place a few months ago. To maintain peace and prevent any further escalation, security personnel have been deployed in Aya Nagar village, police said.

A probe is underway to identify and apprehend the two assailants, who fled the spot on a motorcycle after the firing, they added.