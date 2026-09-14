Gym trainer shot dead in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri; rivalry suspected

NEW DELHI: A gym trainer was shot dead in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar on Monday morning, with police suspecting personal enmity and probing whether the killing was linked to a longstanding rivalry between families in the village.

Vijay Kumar was inside a gym when some men allegedly called him outside, following which two bike-borne assailants opened fire near Hansa Chowk in Fatehpur Beri, police said. Around 15 rounds were fired at about 10 am.

“Vijay Kumar sustained multiple gunshot injuries and later succumbed. An FIR has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused,” DCP (South) Anant Mittal said.

He added that the motive initially appeared to be personal enmity. Police are also examining the possibility of the killing being connected to a long-running rivalry between families in Aya Nagar, sources said.

Vijay’s uncle Devendra said the assailants appeared to know he was inside the gym and called him outside, possibly to avoid CCTV cameras.

Vijay’s sister Sudha said he had no dispute with anyone and was focused on his work. She said his only “mistake” was being friends with a member of one of the families involved in the rivalry. His wife Ritu also said he had no personal enmity.