NSUI unveils DUSU poll manifesto; promises metro passes, menstrual leave

NEW DELHI: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Monday unveiled its manifesto for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections 2026-27, outlining a broad agenda focused on student welfare, affordability, campus infrastructure, academic reforms and institutional accountability.

Titled “Accountable DU: Accountable DUSU”, the manifesto was launched at the organisation’s headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar and the four candidates fielded by the student organisation for the DUSU elections.

Addressing the gathering, Jakhar said the manifesto sought to reflect the concerns and aspirations of Delhi University students. He said the proposals were aimed at making the university system more transparent, affordable and inclusive, while placing student welfare at the centre of the DUSU agenda.

Among the key proposals are measures for affordable student housing, including stronger implementation of rent-control provisions and a verified university portal for affordable paying guest accommodation and rental housing. NSUI has also called for affordable metro concession passes for students to help reduce commuting costs.