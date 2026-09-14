Women's health central to progress, says Delhi L-G Sandhu at gynaecologists' meet

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the 48th Annual Conference of the Association of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists of Delhi (AOGD) on Saturday. On the occasion, the L-G said Delhi, home to some of India’s leading medical institutions, has a particular responsibility to serve not only as a centre of advanced medical treatment, but also as a centre of medical research, innovation, training, and public-health leadership.

The L-G said this year’s conference theme, “With HER: Heal, Empower, Respect... Every Step of the Way,” captures the need for a life-course approach to women’s healthcare, with obstetricians and gynaecologists working across every stage of a woman’s life, from adolescence and reproductive health to pregnancy, childbirth and ageing. He said women’s healthcare must go beyond maternal care to bring together prevention, early diagnosis, clinical care, research, and awareness.

Sandhu said that women’s health is central to India’s social and economic progress, as healthy women are better able to participate in education, employment, entrepreneurship, and nation-building. He said investment in women’s health is therefore an investment in India’s human capital and future.

The L-G acknowledged India’s progress in maternal and reproductive healthcare, while noting that challenges persist, including anaemia, high-risk pregnancies, and cancers affecting women, alongside disparities in access to quality care. He said it is equally important to encourage women to seek medical advice early, rather than waiting until symptoms become serious, with doctors serving not only as healthcare providers but as educators and trusted sources of information.

The L-G spoke of the growing role of technology, including artificial intelligence, advanced imaging, telemedicine and data-driven research, in improving diagnosis and personalised care.