Bomb threat emails trigger evacuations at three Delhi schools, declared hoax

At least three schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, triggering security checks and the evacuation of students as a precautionary measure. No explosives or suspicious objects were found and the threats were later declared a hoax, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call from Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan following the threat. Police and other emergency response teams were alerted, and students were evacuated from the premises.

Security personnel searched the school buildings and surrounding areas for any suspicious material. Police were also examining the emails and working to identify their sender.

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya was among the schools that received a threat. In a notice, the school said all students were safely evacuated after a security threat was received and that police had been informed.

The school said middle school students had completed their examinations, while senior school students had finished most of their exams. A decision on the remaining senior school examinations would be taken after assessing the situation, it said.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)