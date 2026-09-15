Delhi-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Lucknow due to smoke alarm

NEW DELHI: An Indigo flight from Agartala to New Delhi, carrying over 150 passengers, was diverted to Lucknow on Tuesday evening as a smoke alarm in the cargo compartment of the aircraft got activated midair.

The cockpit crew suspected fire in the luggage and requested for an emergency landing at Lucknow, said a source. The aircraft has been grounded and checks are on.

Flight 6E 6504, an Airbus A320, took off from Agartala at 4.36 pm and landed safely at 6.31 pm at Lucknow airport following the clearance given to do so. All the passengers alighted safely. Another source said, “As a precautionary move, the pilot decided to land. It is still being ascertained if it was a false alarm or there was any major issue.”

An alternate flight has been arranged for the passengers to leave Lucknow to Delhi by 9 pm.