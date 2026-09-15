Delhi L-G Sandhu directs officials to intensify drive on illegal constructions

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday reviewed municipal priorities across the capital with MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, including garbage clearance, street cleanliness, waterlogging, stray cattle and ongoing drive against illegal constructions.

The L-G directed that enforcement against unauthorised construction be intensified. On garbage disposal, Sandhu stressed regular and timely collection from residential and commercial areas to prevent accumulation. He directed that street cleanliness be maintained consistently, rather than only during drives or inspections.

Reviewing waterlogging during the monsoon, the L-G directed an assessment of this year’s measures and incorporation of lessons learnt into next year’s planning. He specifically said the desilting of drains and its timing should be reworked.

On stray cattle, he called for a systematic and humane approach to keep roads and public spaces free of hazards while ensuring animal welfare. On illegal and unauthorised constructions, the Lieutenant-Governor directed strict and time-bound enforcement to prevent violations from becoming normalised.

Taking note of frequent road cutting by different agencies, Sandhu directed seamless coordination between road-cutting and road-owning agencies to prevent repeated damage and inconvenience to commuters. He said agencies laying cables, pipelines or other utilities must coordinate with road-maintaining departments so restoration is prompt and meets standards.

The L-G directed the Commissioner to prioritise visible on-ground delivery, enforce accountability among officials and ensure Delhi’s roads and neighbourhoods remain clean and well-maintained. He said good governance is ultimately judged by what citizens experience on the ground every day.