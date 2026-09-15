Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi inspects wards 51, 53 of North-West zone under cleanliness campaign

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, continuing the series of inspections under the 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi' campaign, inspected Wards 51 and 53 of the North-West Zone on Monday to assess the sanitation arrangements. The Mayor also reviewed the construction work of compactors being installed at 'Garbage Vulnerable Points'.

Dharmveer Sharma, Vice Chairman of MCD’s Works Committee and Councillor of Ward 53, Anshul Sirohi, Deputy Commissioner, North-West Zone along with senior officials and staff of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were present during the inspection.

Wahi expressed deep displeasure upon seeing a heap of garbage near the Kali Mata Temple on the Outer Ring Road. He ordered strict action against the concerned official and the imposition of a heavy fine on the concessionaire. The Mayor also appealed to citizens to pay special attention to cleanliness after organizing Bhandaras at temples or to request MCD officials for assistance regarding cleanup.

He also stated that no negligence regarding Delhi's sanitation system would be tolerated and instructed Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials to work continuously at the grassroots level to strengthen waste management at the ward level and ensure timely waste disposal and maintain cleanliness in public spaces.

The Mayor inspected a compactor currently under construction near Safeda Wala Park in Ward No. 51, North-West zone and directed officials to complete the construction work as soon as possible. Subsequently, the Mayor inspected the E and F Block of Prashant Vihar and reviewed the ongoing development works. He also directed officials to remove encroachments from the roads. Expressing dissatisfaction with the area's sanitation the Mayor ordered immediate improvements to the cleanliness system.

Further, he also inspected a compactor under construction in Rohini Sector-3 and instructed officials to make it operational at the earliest. He stated that the Municipal Corporation plans to install compactor machines at 'Garbage Vulnerable Points' to ensure proper waste disposal and appealed to citizens to segregate household waste at the source before disposal, noting that by keeping such small details in mind they could assist the Corporation.