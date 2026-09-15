Lights, camera, seva: Delhi students to create reels on nation-building

NEW DELHI: Students in Delhi’s government schools will create short videos as part of a new Directorate of Education initiative under the “Meri Seva, Mera Sankalp” competition.

The exercise is a key component of the month-long “Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan”, to be held from September 17 to October 17 across government schools in the national capital.

Schools have been asked to encourage students to create reels on themes including acts of kindness, community service, environmental responsibility and their vision for a “Viksit Bharat @2047”.

The initiative reflects an effort to engage students through short-form digital storytelling rather than conventional formats such as essays. The themes listed in a circular include “Jan Bhagidari” or people’s participation in nation-building, respect for public property and national symbols, innovative ideas for social good, inspiring stories of individuals or communities contributing to society, acts of kindness and compassion, community service, and helping the elderly, persons in need and vulnerable sections of society.

Alongside the reel-making competition, schools will also organise drawing and speech competitions under the broader theme of “25 Crore Children’s Dreams of India”. These activities will encourage students to reflect on 25 years of public service, welfare initiatives and nation-building.

Officials said in the circular dated September 14 that the campaign was designed to move beyond passive learning. By asking students to document everyday acts such as helping the elderly, promoting cleanliness and participating in community welfare, the initiative seeks to translate ideas of citizenship and service into lived experiences.

Short-form digital story-telling

The initiative reflects an effort to engage students through short-form digital storytelling rather than conventional formats such as essays. The themes listed in a circular include “Jan Bhagidari” or people’s participation in nation-building, respect for public property and national symbols, innovative ideas for social good.