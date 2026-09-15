Malviya Nagar hotel fire: Delhi HC seeks report from RML on owner’s medical condition following bail petition

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the RML Hospital on the health condition of the jailed owner of Malviya Nagar hotel, where a fire claimed 23 lives in June.

Justice Manoj Jain passed the order while hearing Lovkesh Bajaj’s interim bail application because he was suffering from serious ailments.

The accused had sought bail, claiming that he was suffering from intestinal obstructions and his condition was "serious".

The judge noted that Bajaj was admitted to the hospital since August 24, and directed the hospital administration to file a “comprehensive report” in the matter by tomorrow, when the matter will further be heard.

Bajaj had moved the high court challenging a trial court order, which had denied him interim bail on September 3, stating he was already receiving adequate specialised medical treatment in custody and that the medical exigency cited by the accused had already been addressed through surgery at RML Hospital.

Bajaj had sought the relief, claiming serious abdominal complications, saying doctors advised surgical intervention.

The trial court had noted that he was first taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and subsequently referred to RML Hospital.

Bajaj, presently in judicial custody, was named as an accused in the case over the fire at the five-storey 'Flourish Stay' B&B in Hauz Rani on June 3, in which 23 people were killed, while 24 others suffered grievous injuries.

Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against Bajaj, Jay Mishra, the manager-cum-accountant, and Keshav Negi, the cook in the case, alleging that the 26-room establishment was operating in violation of bed-and-breakfast rules that permitted only six rooms.

Police claimed that Bajaj had applied for a hotel licence, but it was rejected as the property had only one entry and exit point and lacked a fire exit.

Police have alleged that instead of reapplying, he operated the establishment under the B&B framework