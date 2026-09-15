MCD Standing Committee Chairperson writes to Commissioner over mosquito-borne diseases in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Concerned over the prevention and control of mosquito-borne diseases in Delhi, MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma on Monday wrote a letter to Commissioner Sanjeev Khirawar, urging that necessary and stringent action be ensured.

Sharma said that intermittent rainfall during September can lead to water accumulating in unused containers, flower pots, buckets and other such places, which may eventually become potential mosquito breeding sites. Thereby, special attention should be given to the regular inspection and prevention of such potential breeding sites.

The Chairperson urged the MCD Commissioner to issue strict and time-bound directions to all concerned officials for the prevention and control of mosquito-borne diseases, keeping public interest and the health of citizens in mind.

She specifically directed that regular inspection of mosquito breeding sites be carried out across all 12 zones and immediate necessary action be ensured. Regular fogging and anti-larval activities should also be intensified in waterlogged areas, sensitive locations and hotspots.

She also said that special monitoring should be carried out at vacant plots, construction sites, parks, drains, schools, hospitals and other public places to ensure that stagnant water does not become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Additionally, she directed the zonal officials to regularly review the situation regarding dengue and malaria and provide additional resources wherever required. She also emphasised that better coordination among the concerned departments should be ensured for the immediate removal of waterlogging and stagnant water following rainfall.

In her letter, Sharma also stressed the need for extensive public awareness campaigns in all wards with the cooperation of elected representatives and RWAs. She said that citizens must be made aware of the importance of preventing water accumulation in and around their homes and taking necessary precautions against mosquito-borne diseases.

She also requested the MCD Commissioner to obtain daily action reports from all zones regarding fogging, anti-larval activities and inspections of mosquito breeding sites and ensure their regular review.

The prevention of mosquito-borne diseases in Delhi must be accorded priority and timely and effective action should be taken, Sharma said. She also emphasised that there should be no negligence at any level during the rainy season and all concerned MCD teams must remain fully active to ensure effective control of dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases and provide a safe environment to the people of Delhi.