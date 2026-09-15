Utsav Lal’s ‘Ragas to Reels’ brings Hindustani and Irish music together

Music has rules, but can one draw a line around artistic expression? For Delhi-born pianist and composer Utsav Lal, the answer lies in bending them. Popularly dubbed the ‘raga pianist’, Lal blends Hindustani classical compositions on the Western piano, an instrument rarely associated with the Indian raga.

Having trained in Western classical music, jazz and Indian classical music, Lal is taking that vocabulary in another direction with Ragas to Reels, an Indo-Irish collaboration that culminated in Delhi on Sunday at The Piano Man after five shows in India.

The project brings together Hindustani classical music and Irish traditional music, with Lal joined by Irish fiddle player Cleek Schrey, flautist-saxophonist Sam Comerford and tabla player Zuheb Ahmed Khan, with performances shifting between tightly arranged passages and improvisation. The tour was presented in India with the support of the Embassy of Ireland, New Delhi, the Consulate General of Ireland, Mumbai, and Culture Ireland, as a flagship cultural programme marking Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.