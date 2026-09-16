Australian envoy visits hearing care NGO, praises ‘amazing, selfless work’

NEW DELHI: Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green visited the I Can Hear Foundation clinic in Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday and witnessed its work in hearing care. He interacted with children, families and beneficiaries whose lives have been transformed through cochlear implants and rehabilitation.

During his visit, Green observed cochlear implant mapping and rehabilitation services and toured the clinic’s facilities. He also heard personal accounts from beneficiaries about their journeys from profound hearing loss to improved communication, education and social participation.

Representatives of the foundation expressed gratitude for his visit and for Australia’s engagement in hearing technology and disability inclusion.

The High Commissioner praised the work being done by the foundation and called it an “amazing and selfless work” that was transforming lives.

“It’s inspiring to see the life-changing impact that Cochlear implant technology is having on children and families. The work of the I Can Hear Foundation highlights how innovation, clinical expertise and compassionate support can come together to create new opportunities for children with hearing loss.

For many families, access to hearing solutions is about far more than sound. It is about communication, education, independence and the ability to participate fully in society,” he said.

The visit brought attention to the need for early detection and intervention for hearing loss, particularly among children. Medical experts at the foundation said hearing is critical to speech and language development, with the first few years of life representing a crucial window for brain development.

The foundation highlighted challenges including delayed screening, inadequate access to specialised audiology and rehabilitation services, social stigma and financial barriers. Experts said surgery alone is insufficient and must be followed by sustained speech therapy, audiology and family counselling.