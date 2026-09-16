BJP Mundka MLA Gajendra Drall booked for assaulting SC leader

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police registered an FIR on a complaint by a Dalit BJP mandal president against the party’s Mundka MLA Gajendra Drall and other workers, alleging that they assaulted him at a party office and hurled casteist slurs, an official said.

The case was registered at Kanjhawala Police Station after a complaint was filed by Kanjhawala Mandal president Sunil Kumar, who had earlier made the allegations against the MLA in a video, following which the BJP issued notices to both on Tuesday seeking clarification.

The accused have been booked under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction with intent to murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked, they said. According to the complaint, Kumar was allegedly called to the office on Thursday evening on the pretext of discussing voter lists, where he was assaulted by Drall and others. He alleged that he was confined inside the office and beaten with pipes, sticks and belts.

‘Appear before committee’

Delhi BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal directed Drall and Kumar to appear before the state disciplinary committee on September 16 to present their sides.