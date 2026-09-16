DDA holds twin discussions with RWAs, industry

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday and Tuesday convened its fourth and fifth stakeholder consultations with representatives of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS) and leading industry bodies to deliberate on various provisions of MPD 2047.

The fourth consultation focused on the redevelopment of group housing and existing residential societies and during the deliberations, DDA officials briefed stakeholders on the policy framework for ageing neighbourhoods and older housing societies, particularly those that are more than 50 years old or are structurally unsafe.

The Authority highlighted key planning provisions envisaged under MPD 2047, including Transit-Oriented Development, FAR, incentivised FAR and rationalisation of density restrictions to facilitate planned redevelopment and better utilisation of available land.

The consultation also covered provisions relating to amalgamation of adjoining plots, road networks, parking facilities, open spaces, sustainable development and waste management. They explained that the redevelopment framework seeks to facilitate more dwelling units, increased open spaces and improved parking facilities, while ensuring safer and better living conditions in existing residential areas.