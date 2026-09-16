Delhi man strangles wife to death after marital dispute, held from UP

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife following frequent quarrels and strained marital relations in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area.
Police were informed on Monday about a suspected murder at Punjabi Basti in Baljeet Nagar, where a 32-year-old woman was found dead inside a room.
The woman was living there with her husband, two minor daughters and her mother. Her 10-year-old daughter told police that she woke up around 4 am and saw her father near her mother, checking whether she was breathing. He then left the house. After some time, the girl found her mother unresponsive, a senior police officer said.
The body had no apparent external injuries except nail-like marks on the left side of the neck. She was taken to LHMC Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The body was preserved for postmortem examination.
Through technical investigation and local intelligence, police traced and arrested the accused from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.
The accused was identified as Chandrapal Bhati, a resident of Bulandshahr. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted his involvement and said he and his wife frequently quarrelled and had strained marital relations.
Bhati allegedly told police that he strangled his wife following an altercation arising from their strained marital relations and frequent quarrels, the DCP said.
In another incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested along with two associates for allegedly shooting at his wife in Delhi’s Baprola area.
Police said a woman sustained gunshot injuries at her house on Sunday. She was taken to Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka and was reported to be in stable condition.
During the investigation, Mitthu alias Deepak, 22, and his associate Akash, 26, were arrested. Their interrogation and subsequent investigation revealed that the firing was allegedly carried out at the instance of the victim’s husband, Sandeep Kumar, 28, another senior police officer said.
According to the investigation, Sandeep allegedly conspired with Deepak, who then hired Akash to eliminate his wife.
On Sunday, Deepak and Akash entered the house on the pretext of collecting a printer. They stayed there for around 45 minutes. When the woman was on the staircase, Akash allegedly fired at her on Deepak’s instructions, causing gunshot injuries, the officer said.