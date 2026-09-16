DTC bus strike partially hits Delhi airport connectivity

NEW DELHI: The ongoing strike by drivers of private agencies hired by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) partially affected passengers travelling between the city and Delhi airport and those commuting between its three terminals on Wednesday.

Nearly 70% of shuttle buses within the terminals and 80% of buses operating to and from the airport were running, according to the DTC.

The strike, by drivers demanding higher wages and payment for overtime work, entered its second day on Wednesday and is set to continue on Thursday.

The DTC deployed additional efforts to maximise bus services to and within the airport. A senior DTC official said, “Operations within the terminals of the airport is a very important route for us. We connect T1 to T3 and vice versa with an average of 124 buses deployed throughout the day. Each bus operates between four and five trips. Almost 70 percent of our operations were intact. The buses were extra full today since they were less in number.”

The DTC operated eight routes between the city and the airport, the official said. Only 20% of bus services to the airport were not operated, he added.

“Buses to and from the airport are always full and it was the same on Wednesday too,” he added.

The official said efforts were underway to ensure 100% bus operations to the airport and within its premises on Thursday.

Delhi Airport said in a post on X , “Due to the DTC bus strike, bus connectivity to and from Delhi Airport may be impacted. Inter-terminal transfers, however, are expected to remain minimally affected and are being managed through alternative arrangements.”

The statement added that airport authorities were coordinating with all stakeholders to ensure smooth connectivity across terminals and minimise inconvenience.