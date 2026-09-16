LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu approves 427 posts for 53 new fast-track courts

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu approved the creation of 427 ancillary posts under various categories for the newly created 53 Courts of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS), established for the setting up of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), a statement said.

The posts approved include 58 Readers/Sr. Judicial Assistants, 58 Sr. Personal Assistants (Stenographers), 58 Personal Assistants (Stenographers), 58 Ahlmads/Judicial Assistants, 58 Assistant Ahlmads/Jr. Judicial Assistants, 20 Staff Car Drivers, and 117 MTS’, inclusive of a 10 per cent leave reserve across categories.

The proposal, examined by the Administrative Reforms Department in consultation with the Law Department, was recommended for approval, following which the Finance Department examined its financial implications, which amount to `37.37 crore.

The Finance Department concurred with the proposal, subject to the condition that 243 vacant ancillary posts for the existing 415 courts be filled up expeditiously, on priority, before the new posts are operationalised, the statement said.

It may be recalled that 53 posts of DHJS (Entry Level) had already been created for these Fast Track Special Courts with the LG’s approval. The creation of the ancillary staff now approved will enable their full and effective functioning, the statement added