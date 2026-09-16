Man killed, another injured after row over matchbox in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and another injured after a quarrel over a matchbox outside a liquor shop in Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said.

A PCR call was received on Tuesday about a stabbing incident. Police reached the spot in front of a wine shop and found blood on the footpath. Two injured men had already been shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, a senior police officer said.

Bhawani, a resident of Kanhaiya Nagar, was declared brought dead. He had sustained a deep stab wound on his left back. The other injured man, Asha Ram, 32, was undergoing treatment for a stab injury to his left lower chest and was declared unfit to give a statement.

Police said the victims had a quarrel with three people who allegedly asked them for a matchbox to light a cigarette. When they refused, the argument escalated and the three allegedly attacked the two men with fists and a knife.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said police arrested two accused and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the incident.

The arrested accused were identified as Naresh Bahadur alias Nepali, 19, and Tarun, 19, both residents of Wazirpur. Naresh allegedly stabbed Bhawani and Asha Ram with a knife, and the blood-stained weapon was recovered at his instance. Tarun allegedly assaulted both victims with fist blows, the DCP said.