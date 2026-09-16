Minister Ashish Sood lauds officials for power supply feat at BRICS meet

NEW DELHI: Power Minister Ashish Sood congratulated the engineers, technicians and officials for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

He said more than 100 personnel were deployed at the venue round-the-clock, backed by three independent power sources and a fourth emergency link from DTL’s Okhla Grid. An automatic switchover system could shift the supply to an alternate source within 1.5 seconds, while 24x7 SCADA monitoring helped prevent any power interruption.

“Power reliability was our top priority. We left no stone unturned to ensure a world-class experience at Bharat Mandapam,” Sood said.

BSES power discoms ensured “reliable supply” at Bharat Mandapam and key venues with nearly 140 personnel deployed at key locations, said a discom spokesperson.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) supplied power to Bharat Mandapam, the conference halls, exhibition halls and other venues within the ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan. It also maintained power supply arrangements at several five-star hotels in south Delhi, including Eros, Crowne Plaza and Hyatt Regency, where delegates from BRICS countries were staying,” he said.