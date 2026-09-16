More money added to Delhi road projects

NEW DELHI: In view of a slowdown in road restoration projects due to the increasing cost of bitumen, the Delhi government has approved a one-time cost escalation proposal for the Public Works Department (PWD).

The department has received approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for all the projects starting from April this year to November. “The price adjustment shall be admissible only for the bitumen component and shall be calculated strictly in accordance with the formula prescribed by MoRTH,” a PWD order said.

According to officials, imports of bitumen have been affected by the West Asia conflict, leading to a steep hike in prices and slowing road repair projects across the capital. Last year, the central government had approved a fund request of Rs 803 crore for 152 road-related projects across Delhi covered under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.

“In many projects, tenders had been floated and even work had started on the ground; however, as the war broke out in Iran and the situation continues to be uncertain, the market was volatile, and the contractors could not continue due to the increasing costs,” an official added.

The PWD manages about 1,400 km of roads in the national capital. Out of this, tenders for work on 400 km have been floated and will be covered under the cost-escalation proposal. The Delhi government has initiated multiple projects aimed at reducing dust pollution, improving road quality and easing traffic congestion.