NDMC moves to intensify strict enforcement against bulk waste generators

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council will intensify enforcement against bulk waste generators (BWGs), with its chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi calling for “zero tolerance” towards establishments that fail to comply with the new waste management norms.

Taking to X, Dwivedi said, “We should start strict enforcement with these bulk waste generators. Zero tolerance to non-compliance. Impose heavy fines and penalties for violation.

The bigger they are the more compliance conscious they should be.” The civic body also shared an infographic highlighting the expanded definition of bulk waste generators under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

Under the new rules, an establishment can fall in the BWG category if it has a floor area of 20,000 square metres or more, consumes 40,000 litres or more of water a day, or generates 100 kg or more of solid waste a day.

The criteria cover institutional, commercial and residential establishments, including hotels, hospitals, educational institutions, malls, hostels and residential societies.

Officials said the new framework, which came into force on April 1, places greater responsibility on large waste generators to manage waste produced on their premises instead of depending entirely on municipal collection and disposal systems.

Evacuation ordered

The NDMC has advised residents of 145 Type-I quarters at Valmiki Sadan to vacate the premises as a precautionary measure after a structural assessment found the buildings unsafe for habitation and beyond economical repair. The affected quarters are constructed during 1965-66 and 1985-86, the civic body said.