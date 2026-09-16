Non-heterosexual partners can be medical representatives during medical treatment: Centre tells Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that a competent adult can nominate a partner, including one in a non-heterosexual or queer relationship, to take medical decisions on their behalf in case of incapacity.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission (NMC) made the submission in an affidavit filed before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in response to a petition on the issue. The matter is listed for further hearing on September 17.

The judge had earlier asked the Centre why the law recognised a live-in relationship between a man and a woman but not between same-sex partners.

The ministry and the NMC said such an approach is “substantially capable of being accommodated within the existing legal and ethical framework, “subject to applicable law and appropriate safeguards.”

“Permitting a competent adult to nominate his/ her partner, including a partner in a non-heterosexual/ queer relationship, to take medical decisions on his/ her behalf in the event of incapacity would constitute a logical and tailored extension of the same principle, while respecting patient autonomy and ensuring continuity of care, subject to appropriate safeguards and the applicable law,” the affidavit said.

It added, “When a competent adult has nominated or otherwise authorised his/ her partner to act on his/ her behalf in the event of incapacity, there appears to be no medical or ethical rationale for excluding such person merely on account of the sex, gender or sexual orientation of the partners or because their union does not fall within the conventional understanding of marriage, subject always to applicable law and appropriate safeguards.”