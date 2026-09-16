Plans afoot to build hostel facilities for 10K students, policy job underway: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The government has planned to build hostel facilities for 10,000 students amid the renewed scrutiny of student accommodation facilities following the recent Satya Niketan collapse. The move is aimed at expanding access to safe, secure and affordable accommodation for the students moving to the capital for higher education, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

The proposed hostels will accommodate students, both male and female enrolled in various colleges and universities of Delhi. “If we envision the capital as a major education hub, we must meet the need for hostels alongside colleges and universities,” Gupta said in a video message.

She noted that lakhs of students travel to Delhi for education every year and often face difficulties in finding a suitable hostel accommodation even after securing admission in the top colleges.

The proposed facilities would focus not only on increasing the number of available beds but also on providing students with a supportive living environment.

At present, the government is now working on location and a policy framework for the proposed facilities. She said, the next steps are expected to include finalising the sites, construction plans and the eligibility norms.