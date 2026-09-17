17-year-old girl allegedly raped, stabbed to death in Delhi; four held, including three juveniles

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and stabbed to death before her body was dumped in an open field in Delhi, with police arresting four people, including three juveniles, in connection with the crime, PTI reported.

According to police, the girl had gone with the accused in a tempo and was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed after they drank together inside the vehicle.

Police told PTI that the girl's decomposed body was found near Jaipal Rana's field on Kushak Road on September 13. It had deteriorated to such an extent that its gender could not be immediately ascertained.

Some parts of the body had also been reportedly eaten by stray dogs, while one of her hands was found separated from the body, they said.

The girl had not been reported missing by her family. Police said her family told them that she would often leave home and return after a few days.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.