250-bed modern trauma block at Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the construction of a 250-bed super-speciality-cum-trauma block at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

The project will cost `244.87 crore. The new block will be built within the existing GTB Hospital campus and constructed under Phase IV of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

“GTB is the only major government hospital in east Delhi and has heavy patient load. Once the new block becomes operational, critical patients will have access to 24x7 emergency and trauma care,” Gupta said.

Spread over 22,550 square metres, the block will have a basement, ground and six upper floors. It will have 250 beds, 48 specialist OPD rooms and nine modern operation theatres. The basement will house a blood bank and laboratory. The ground floor will have a 24x7 emergency department along with diagnostic facilities.

A 72-bed ICU will be located on the second floor, while the fourth and fifth floors will have 175 general and private ward beds. The sixth floor will house offices, classrooms and a laboratory for the training.