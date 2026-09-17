Delhi airport Customs seizes ganja worth Rs 41.33 lakh

NEW DELHI: Airport Customs officials on Wednesday seized nearly 1.9 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 41.33 lakh, after intercepting an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok.

The passenger arrived in Delhi on IndiGo flight 6E 1054 and was intercepted during security checks at Terminal 3.

According to an official statement by the Customs department, "Examination of the flyer's travel bags revealed four polythene pouches of suspected Ganja/Marijuana, weighing 1,181g (net wt.) — valued at approximately Rs 41.33 lakh."

The passenger was arrested under Section 43(B) and the substance was seized under Section 43(A) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

A case has been booked under Sections 8, 20, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act, the statement added.