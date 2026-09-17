Delhi man allegedly lured through online platform, held captive and driven across 2 states; six held

NEW DELHI: A Delhi man was allegedly lured to a flat in Neb Sarai through an online platform, assaulted and held captive before being driven across multiple locations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Six people, including a couple, have been arrested in connection with the incident and the victim was rescued from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accused have been identified as Jitender Yadav alias Jeetu (32), a resident of Kalyanpuri, his 20-year-old wife Bhanu Pratap, Ajju Sarkar (22), a resident of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Rahul alias Bijender (28) and Naveen alias Chintu (28), both residents of Palwal in Haryana.

Yadav has five previous cases against him, while Sarkar has one previous case, police said.

Police received a missing-person complaint on August 22, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of law.

During the investigation, police found that the victim had allegedly been lured by Indu alias Riyu alias Lisa Sharma through an online platform on the pretext of purchasing household articles, a senior police officer said.

After meeting the victim, she allegedly took him to her flat in Neb Sarai, where Jitender and his associates allegedly assaulted and confined him. The victim was subsequently driven to various locations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

Police analysed the victim's mobile phone movements in Palwal, Agra and Mathura, which helped them trace him to Mathura on August 23, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said.

On August 30, police intercepted a car in Mahipalpur and arrested Jitender and a woman. The remaining four accused were subsequently traced and arrested from Delhi and Palwal in Haryana, the DCP said.

During interrogation, police found that the accused had allegedly used an online platform to establish contact with the victim and lure him to a secluded location. They then allegedly confined and assaulted him with the help of their associates.

The accused allegedly used the victim's banking, UPI and card facilities and demanded Rs 70 lakh from his family, police said.

The investigation also revealed alleged attempts to obtain loans using the victim's personal details, the DCP said.