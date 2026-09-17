DUSU elections: Security firmed up, as unions woo support on 2 campuses

NEW DELHI: With campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections set to end at noon, the north and south campuses witnessed an intense surge in election activity on Wednesday, as student groups and their supporters packed schedules with back-to-back rallies stretching up to 10 hours.

Campuses remained abuzz, with crowded chai and coffee stalls turning into informal hubs of political discussion. Popular snack points selling chai, samosas and patties saw heavy footfall through the day, with several students alleging that freebies were being distributed by student organisations ahead of the polls.

Despite concerns over campaign-related disruptions, rallies featuring open jeeps continued for the third consecutive day, with supporters seen sitting on car rooftops as processions moved through the campus. Traffic congestion was reported at key entry points, particularly along the Arts Faculty route and Patel Chest Road, where long stretches remained choked as candidates and their supporters mobilised across colleges.

Amid the heightened campaign atmosphere, the university administration held a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the DUSU elections. The meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, brought together college principals, hostel provosts, senior university officials and Delhi Police personnel to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls.