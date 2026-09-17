DUSU elections: Security firmed up, as unions woo support on 2 campuses

NEW DELHI: With campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections set to end at noon, the north and south campuses witnessed an intense surge in election activity on Wednesday, as student groups and their supporters packed schedules with back-to-back rallies stretching up to 10 hours.
Campuses remained abuzz, with crowded chai and coffee stalls turning into informal hubs of political discussion. Popular snack points selling chai, samosas and patties saw heavy footfall through the day, with several students alleging that freebies were being distributed by student organisations ahead of the polls.
Despite concerns over campaign-related disruptions, rallies featuring open jeeps continued for the third consecutive day, with supporters seen sitting on car rooftops as processions moved through the campus. Traffic congestion was reported at key entry points, particularly along the Arts Faculty route and Patel Chest Road, where long stretches remained choked as candidates and their supporters mobilised across colleges.
Amid the heightened campaign atmosphere, the university administration held a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the DUSU elections. The meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, brought together college principals, hostel provosts, senior university officials and Delhi Police personnel to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls.
Singh said all students are equal for the University and its teachers, urging faculty members to avoid any form of bias during the election process. He also called for heightened security measures across colleges and directed institutions to appoint a teacher as a liaison with police.
University officials said Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be dispatched to colleges a day before polling, beginning at 8 am, under the supervision of master trainers. Voting is scheduled for September 18, with polling from 8:30 am to 1 pm for day classes and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes.
After polling, EVMs will be sealed in the presence of student representatives and election officers and transported to the Multipurpose Hall at the University Indoor Stadium, where counting will take place on September 19. The administration said night patrols will continue until polling day to prevent any untoward incidents.
HC directs DU to check political interference
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Delhi University and its chief election officer to ensure that political party members do not interfere in the DUSU polls scheduled for September 18. The bench also directed authorities to comply with the election code and defacement law.
2 students hurt, vehicles damaged in clash
Two Satyawati College students were injured and two vehicles damaged during an alleged clash between groups campaigning for the elections in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. Police said the students sustained minor injuries and were taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.