Man strangles wife to death amid quarrels in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife amid strained marital relations and frequent quarrels in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Chandrapal Bhati, was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after the couple’s 10-year-old daughter saw him checking whether her mother was breathing early on Monday, following which he left the house.

Police were informed about a suspected murder on Monday and a team reached Punjabi Basti in Baljeet Nagar, where a 32-year-old woman was found dead inside a room.

During the inquiry, police found that the woman lived in the room with her husband, two minor daughters and her mother. The elder daughter told police that at around 4 am, she woke up and saw her father near her mother, checking whether she was breathing. He then left the house. After some time, she found her mother unresponsive, a senior police officer said.

No apparent external injury was found on the body, except nail-like marks on the left side of the neck. The woman was taken to LHMC Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The body was preserved for postmortem. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said technical investigation and local intelligence helped trace Bhati.