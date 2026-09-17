No vendors in Delhi's CP alleys after 6:30 pm

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council has ordered anti-encroachment drives in no-vending zones and action against unauthorised vending beyond 6.30 pm in high-footfall areas, officials said on Wednesday.

Vigilance and enforcement will be maintained around Connaught Place, Janpath, Palika Bazar, Regal, Revoli, Hanuman Mandir and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. The directions were issued at a meeting held on September 14. The joint director and inspectors were directed to review enforcement and prevent encroachment.

“Vendors have been directed not to operate in non-vending zones or beyond the permissible timings, specified as sunset, or 6.30 pm, and to remove their articles from the vending site after the permitted time,” they said.

Area inspectors have been asked to identify vulnerable locations and conduct inspections, with recurring encroachment dealt with immediately.

“No covering or tarpaulin or Momjama or structure at the allotted site has been ordered,” officials said.

The order directs vendors to display their tehbazari certificates with photographs and ensure that stalls, carts and merchandise remain within allotted areas.

They have been asked to keep footpaths and roads clear and not put up coverings. Vending certificates may be suspended or cancelled for violations.