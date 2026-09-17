Two domestic helps flee with Rs 3 crore jewellery, cash in Delhi; three held including juvenile

NEW DELHI: Two domestic helps, hired just a month ago, allegedly fled with jewellery and cash worth around Rs 3 crore after their employer’s family left for a trip abroad from north Delhi’s Timarpur area. Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the theft.
A PCR call was received on September 6 reporting a burglary at an apartment on Mall Road. Police found the locks of the first-floor portion and the almirahs broken, while household articles were scattered across the house.
The complainant told police that his elder brother and family had gone abroad on September 2. On September 6, they learnt that the house had been broken into and found gold and diamond jewellery and cash missing, a senior police officer said.
The complainant said the family had hired two domestic servants, Anil Kamat and another person, last month. Both were found missing after the theft, and their mobile phones were switched off, raising suspicion.
During the investigation, CCTV footage showed the accused leaving the house carrying two backpacks.
Police found that Kamat was from Bihar, while the juvenile was from Jharkhand. After analysing call detail records and other technical inputs, police apprehended the juvenile in Jharkhand on September 10.
The investigation also revealed that Kamat’s in-laws lived near Simrahi in Bihar. Kamat was not found there, but his father-in-law, Dev Chandra Sah, was present. Police alleged that Sah did not cooperate and tried to mislead the team about Kamat’s whereabouts and the stolen property.
During a search, police recovered a red bag matching the one seen in CCTV footage from under a bed. One stolen bag containing cash was also recovered.
Police later excavated the premises and recovered another bag containing the stolen jewellery from a depth of around five feet. Gold and diamond jewellery items were found inside.
Sah was arrested for possession of stolen property, while police arrested Kamat on September 16, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt said.