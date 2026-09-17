Two domestic helps flee with Rs 3 crore jewellery, cash in Delhi; three held including juvenile

NEW DELHI: Two domestic helps, hired just a month ago, allegedly fled with jewellery and cash worth around Rs 3 crore after their employer’s family left for a trip abroad from north Delhi’s Timarpur area. Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the theft.

A PCR call was received on September 6 reporting a burglary at an apartment on Mall Road. Police found the locks of the first-floor portion and the almirahs broken, while household articles were scattered across the house.

The complainant told police that his elder brother and family had gone abroad on September 2. On September 6, they learnt that the house had been broken into and found gold and diamond jewellery and cash missing, a senior police officer said.

The complainant said the family had hired two domestic servants, Anil Kamat and another person, last month. Both were found missing after the theft, and their mobile phones were switched off, raising suspicion.

During the investigation, CCTV footage showed the accused leaving the house carrying two backpacks.

Police found that Kamat was from Bihar, while the juvenile was from Jharkhand. After analysing call detail records and other technical inputs, police apprehended the juvenile in Jharkhand on September 10.