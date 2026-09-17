Where Two Worlds Meet

What does a child’s bedtime story have to do with images of war? In Sri Lankan artist Pradeep Thalawatta’s works, the two exist side by side, showing how images of conflict can travel across borders and become part of everyday life, even for those far from where the violence takes place.

This idea lies at the heart of ‘Between Dust and Distant Skies’, Thalawatta's solo exhibition, currently on view at Latitude 28 in Delhi. Curated by Rahul Kumar, the show features painting, drawing, photography and material-based works developed over around eight months of conversations and exchanges between Thalawatta and Kumar.

A personal view

When the 2022 anti-government protests broke out in Sri Lanka, Thalawatta was also present at the protest site in Colombo, where people from across the country had gathered amid the economic crisis. The experience then found its way into some of his works.

On the other hand, with this exhibition, he says, he started looking beyond the protest itself and at the relationship between his family life and events happening around the world.

His experience of being a father became another way of looking at conflict and displacement.

This idea is visible throughout the exhibition. Children's toys, stickers, storybooks, wrapping paper and other objects from his daughter's everyday life are placed alongside images of war, displacement and loss. The familiar objects of childhood are thus brought into conversation with events that may be happening thousands of kilometres away.