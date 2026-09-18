ABVP claims strong showing in Delhi University college polls

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday claimed a strong performance in several Delhi University (DU) college students’ union elections, saying the results indicated growing support for its candidates ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) central panel results.

According to ABVP, it secured clean sweeps at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Bharati College and Shivaji College. It also claimed victories across all posts at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), besides winning key positions at Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College. The organisation also claimed victories in the Department of Library Sciences.

ABVP said it expected the trend to continue in the DUSU central panel, where it has fielded Yash Dabas for president, Eshu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhabri for secretary and Lakshyaraj Singh for joint secretary. The organisation reiterated its expectation of a “4-0” victory across all four posts.

The organisation also alleged attempts to influence the electoral process. It claimed that individuals linked to the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) distributed misleading pamphlets at Dyal Singh College. It also flagged an incident at a polling centre where a student was allegedly caught with a fake ID card. ABVP sought an impartial investigation and action against those found guilty.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the DUSU election reflected students’ independent choices and welcomed the Delhi High Court’s directions on the conduct of the polls. He said party workers had been instructed to ensure full compliance with election guidelines, including restrictions on victory processions.

Meanwhile, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) reported a win at Bhaskaracharya College Students’ Union, where its candidate Archi was elected president.

There were no updates from the NSUI till the filing of the report.

Counting will begin on September 19 morning, with the results expected to be declared by Saturday evening.