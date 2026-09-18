Bike used in Delhi gym trainer murder case found, police identify two suspects

NEW DELHI: Days after a 28-year-old gym trainer was killed in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar area, police have recovered the bike allegedly used in the crime from Tigaon in Faridabad. According to police, two suspects have been identified in the case.

The initial investigation has suggested that Ankush and Rohit alias Fettu, residents of Aya Nagar, might be among the four men who allegedly arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire at Vijay Kumar near Hansa Chowk in the Fatehpur Beri area on Monday.

Police are also working to identify the two other shooters involved in the murder.

The details of the recovered bike are being checked, and police are investigating how it reached Tigaon after the incident. CCTV footage is also being scanned to trace the entry and exit routes of the accused.

Police are checking the suspects’ call detail records and other movements to trace the alleged conspirators behind the murder. Dump data from the area is also being analysed to identify mobile numbers active at the time of the crime.

Investigators are also trying to ascertain whether Vijay’s murder was a fallout of an old rivalry or was triggered by a fresh dispute. Sources said the rivalry dates back to a dispute between Arun and Deepak, son of Ratan Lohia, who were earlier friends. Their relationship reportedly soured over a financial dispute, after which Arun allegedly assaulted Deepak. Arun was subsequently killed near Chhattarpur Metro Station in April 2025.

Ratan Lohia, a 55-year-old dairy businessman and a distant relative of Vijay, was later killed in Aya Nagar in November 2025. Police are examining whether Vijay’s murder is connected to the same cycle of violence. The victim was shot dead on Monday morning. Around 15 rounds were fired during the incident, which took place at around 10 am.

Cops scan CCTV to trace route taken by accused

The details of the recovered bike are being checked, and police are investigating how it reached Tigaon after the incident. CCTV footage is also being scanned to trace the entry and exit routes of the accused. Police are checking the suspects’ call detail records and other movements.