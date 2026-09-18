Delhi HR professional murder: Former colleague, live-in partner arrested in Uttarakhand

A 31-year-old human resources professional from Sarita Vihar in Delhi was allegedly murdered by his colleague Anya Vats and her live-in partner Sanyam Sachdeva.

According to investigators, the two suspects were arrested in Uttarakhand. They allegedly fled Delhi after committing the murder.

According to reports, the victim, Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who was due to get married in a month, had gone shopping with his sisters at Lajpat Nagar Market on September 6.

After having a meal at a restaurant, Yuvraj reportedly told his sisters that he needed to travel to Gurugram for an urgent meeting. He subsequently stopped responding to calls and did not return home.

Yuvraj's family spoke to him around 7pm. He could not be contacted after that.

His family filed a missing-person report on September 11.

Investigators allege that Vats had called Yuvraj to Gurugram. During the meeting, an argument reportedly broke out inside Yuvraj's car over an unresolved financial dispute.

Police have alleged that Vats shot Yuvraj twice in the neck, resulting in his death.

The suspects allegedly kept the body inside the car for approximately seven hours while deciding how to dispose of it. They subsequently allegedly dumped the body in a drain near Sector 70 and Badshahpur in Gurugram before fleeing to Uttarakhand.

Gurugram Police recovered a highly decomposed, unidentified body from a drain on September 10.

Delhi Police reportedly traced Vats using a newly purchased SIM card and located her and Sachdeva in Uttarakhand. Vats and her associate were subsequently arrested.

Vats and Yuvraj had previously worked together at real estate company Emaar in 2022. According to the allegations cited in the investigation, Vats had been dismissed from the company over financial irregularities.

Police are investigating whether the earlier workplace relationship and the alleged financial dispute were connected to the killing.

A court has granted the Delhi Police five days of custody remand of both Vats and Sachdeva.

The investigation is ongoing.