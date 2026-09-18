Delhi: Teachers say directive to visit toppers’ homes clash with exam

NEW DELHI: A section of teachers in government schools on Thursday raised concerns over a recent directive asking school heads to organise an “Aashirvaad ka Diya” programme for Class 10 toppers, alleging that the exercise is diverting attention from ongoing examinations.

According to an official communication issued at the zonal level, Heads of Schools (HoS), along with two teachers, were instructed to visit the homes of Class 10 toppers on September 17 between 6 pm and 7 pm, light a lamp, and convey best wishes on behalf of the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Schools were also asked to record videos and take photos of the visits, upload them on a designated Google Drive link, and share them within official groups. Cluster in-charges were further directed to compile videos and photo collages within a strict deadline.

Teachers, however, said the timing of the programme coinciding with examinations has added to their workload. “During exams, teachers are already engaged in invigilation, evaluation, and administrative duties. Such activities increase pressure and take away time meant for academic responsibilities,” said a teacher, requesting anonymity.

Some teachers have also pointed to the emphasis on documentation and monitoring of the activity amid the workload of the exam season. “There are repeated instructions about uploading videos and ensuring no lapses. This creates an environment where compliance becomes the priority rather than teaching,” another teacher said.