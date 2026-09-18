DUSU elections: Campus ready for two-phase voting

NEW DELHI: Canvassing for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections ended on Thursday morning, with candidates meeting friends, having chai at campus canteens, calling freshers to remind them to vote, visiting temples, and using social media and cartoons targeting rivals.

While no major traffic jams were reported on campus, roads were littered with leftover posters and party stickers. Several unofficial predictions went viral, including one suggesting a 48 per cent probability of Yash Dabas securing the presidential post in the DUSU central panel.

The National Students’ Union of India on Thursday held a ‘Taali-Thali march’ from its headquarters at Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar, raising issues concerning students and the Delhi University community. Led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, the march began at 2 pm from the organisation’s headquarters at 5 Raisina Road, according to NSUI.

Meanwhile, claiming a 4-0 sweep in the DUSU polls, ABVP National General Secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki said at a press conference on Thursday before voting: “The strength of ABVP in Delhi University lies in its students.

Our workers stay among students throughout the year and work on their issues. Even before the elections, we maintained constant engagement through programmes and campaigns.