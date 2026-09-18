Government to launch AI traffic and safety audit for 420 km south Delhi roads

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government plans to conduct an artificial intelligence (AI)-based traffic and safety audit of more than 420 km of road network in South Delhi to reduce congestion and road accidents, officials said on Thursday.
Under the study, which will use AI-based traffic analysis and other modern technologies, the Public Works Department (PWD) will examine traffic congestion hotspots, critical bottlenecks and accident-prone areas.
“The traffic study will prepare a short-term implementation plan comprising traffic management measures, operational improvements and other low-cost engineering interventions with a priority implementation schedule and indicative cost estimates,” an official said.
The PWD plans to take up the study on 270 roads, including the Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Hansraj Gupta Marg, Sri Aurobindo Marg and Maharaja Agrasen Marg.
The PWD plans to hire a consultant at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore, who will also prepare a detailed project report on the steps required.
“Based on the existing traffic congestion, critical bottlenecks and delayed corridors, a policy for new flyovers, underpasses, elevated corridors and other road interventions that might be required will be prepared,” the project plan stated.
Infrastructure feasibility studies will also be undertaken to develop an integrated and sustainable mobility framework. The study will assess the performance and future demand of public transport corridors and recommend strategies to improve public transport efficiency, reliability and ridership.
The study has been planned to address increasing local and regional travel, which has put pressure on road infrastructure, leading to a rise in congestion, vehicle emissions and travel durations.
“The traffic study will function as a decision-support system for integrated urban transport planning, enabling evidence-based interventions aimed at improving mobility, road safety, operational efficiency, accessibility and environmental sustainability,” officials added.
Under the road user safety audit, the PWD will examine CCTV surveillance coverage and explore automatic incident detection mechanisms. Along with private vehicles, the study will assess public transport services through buses and the Metro, as well as last-mile connectivity and whether improvements are required.
PWD currently manages 1,400 km of roads in city
The PWD currently manages around 1,400 km of roads across the city, comprising roads with a width of 60 feet and above. It has already initiated projects to reduce congestion in South Delhi, including the Modi-Mill flyover integration project, Barapullah Phase 3.