Government to launch AI traffic and safety audit for 420 km south Delhi roads

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government plans to conduct an artificial intelligence (AI)-based traffic and safety audit of more than 420 km of road network in South Delhi to reduce congestion and road accidents, officials said on Thursday.

Under the study, which will use AI-based traffic analysis and other modern technologies, the Public Works Department (PWD) will examine traffic congestion hotspots, critical bottlenecks and accident-prone areas.

“The traffic study will prepare a short-term implementation plan comprising traffic management measures, operational improvements and other low-cost engineering interventions with a priority implementation schedule and indicative cost estimates,” an official said.

The PWD plans to take up the study on 270 roads, including the Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Hansraj Gupta Marg, Sri Aurobindo Marg and Maharaja Agrasen Marg.

The PWD plans to hire a consultant at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore, who will also prepare a detailed project report on the steps required.

“Based on the existing traffic congestion, critical bottlenecks and delayed corridors, a policy for new flyovers, underpasses, elevated corridors and other road interventions that might be required will be prepared,” the project plan stated.