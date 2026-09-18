On Day 3 of DTC drivers’ strike, Delhi government says demands fulfilled

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Corporation buses remained off the roads as drivers’ strike over daily-wage hikes, medical facilities and overtime payment entered its third day. Commuters said on social media that fewer buses were available, leaving them stranded at bus stops for hours. Delhi Airport advised travellers to plan their journeys accordingly as connectivity to the airport was affected by the strike.

Drivers at Rani Khera, Rajghat, Nehru Place, Burari, Wazirpur, Ghumanhera, Sarita Vihar and several other depots were on strike for the third day.

“The government should work out a solution so that we are not faced with problems in dealing with private vendors. Our peaceful strike will continue as the transport department officials said talks are ongoing,” said a protesting driver.

According to drivers and conductors, they are operating DTC buses for a wage of `862, the minimum wage fixed by the Delhi government.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday appealed to protesting DTC drivers to call off their strike and return to work, saying most of their demands have been accepted. Currently, around 6,500 DTC buses operate in the national capital.

Pink ticket till Sept 30

The Delhi government has extended the pink ticket facility for women passengers in DTC buses till September 30, an official order said. The government will focus on creating awareness about the smart card through depot and in-bus announcements, social media, print media and other channels, the order further said.