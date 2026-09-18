Preparation for Budget 2028 begins in Delhi, departments told to submit estimates

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has initiated the process of Budget preparation for the next financial year and has revised estimates of the current fiscal year. It has also directed all departments to furnish the proposals by mid-October, officials said on Thursday.

The finance department has issued detailed guidelines to the departments for furnishing Revised Estimates (RE) for 2026-27 and Budget Estimates (BE) for 2027-28 in prescribed proformas as per the General Financial Rules, 2017.

The estimates are scheduled to be submitted by October 12 to the finance department.

A set of budget proposals relating to schemes, programmes or projects may also be sent to the director (planning) of the government. The pre-budget/RE meetings will start from the last week of October 2026, for which the dates and time will be communicated separately, said a circular issued by the finance department.

The departments will ensure that the RE and the BE submitted by them are formulated, taking a realistic assessment of the requirement of funds which can be utilised by them during the financial year.