Special SIR camps in Delhi to enrol homeless people, transgender persons and sex workers

NEW DELHI: Poll officials said special SIR camps will be held at night shelters and other identified locations across the city to reach homeless people, transgender persons and sex workers who may face difficulties establishing their identity or residence during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.

The camps will be held on September 23 and 24, from 5 pm to 9 pm, at all Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) night shelters and other designated locations across the capital’s 13 districts, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement.

Separate outreach will be undertaken for transgender persons and sex workers in coordination with NGOs working with the communities, with booth-level officers (BLO) deployed at the designated locations during the camps.

It comes against the backdrop of a 64% fall in the number of third-gender electors in draft roll, with their numbers dropping from 1,261 in the electoral roll used for the 2025 assembly polls to 447 this year.