Students forced to pay up to Rs 15 a unit for electricity near south campus in Delhi: Survey

NEW DELHI: A joint survey by student and civil society organisations has flagged widespread safety lapses, high rents and lack of regulation in private PG accommodations across south Delhi’s Satya Niketan, weeks after a building collapse in the area claimed seven lives.

The survey, conducted by groups including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Delhi Teachers’ Front (DTF), All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), covered 117 students living in PGs in the locality, many of whom study in Delhi University colleges. Following the Satya Niketan incident, 79% said they felt unsafe continuing to live in the area.

According to the findings, the rents range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 30,000 per month, with no standard regulation. The average rent for a double-sharing room with food was reported to be around Rs 14,000. Security deposits ranged from one to three months’ rent, with some students paying up to Rs 50,000.

At least 31% of respondents said they had secured accommodation through brokers and paid additional commission. The findings were shared at a press conference held on Thursday where the organisations urged authorities to treat student housing as a public policy issue linked to safety and access to education.

Students also reported poor living conditions, including cracks in walls, delayed repairs, faulty cooling systems, and irregular or contaminated water supply. Electricity charges were cited as significantly higher than standard domestic tariffs, ranging between Rs 11 and Rs 15 per unit.

Report card

The groups in the report called for regulatory framework. Mandatory registration and licensing of PGs, regular safety audits and a public database of facilities are a must. They have also proposed an independent monitoring authority.