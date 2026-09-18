Tech should not be for lucky few: Australian envoy

NEW DELHI: Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green had recently visited the 'I Can Hear Foundation' to witness the organisation’s work in hearing care. He interacted with beneficiaries of the cochlear implant and rehabilitation.
On the sidelines of the event, he spoke about the need to improve access to cochlear implants, early identification of profound hearing loss and long-term rehabilitation, while stressing that the benefits of the technology that should reach ‘everyone, not just a lucky few’.
Cochlear implants are a long-term process. Apart from the cost of the implant, rehabilitation requires considerable resources. In India, access is particularly limited for lower-income groups and those in rural areas, while awareness about hearing loss remains low. Given Australia’s pioneering role in cochlear implant technology, Green opines that there are three areas that need more effort and resources—identification, access to implants and long-term habilitation.
“Children with profound hearing loss need to be identified as soon as possible after birth. Some Indian states have mandated newborn hearing screening, while others have not. Early detection is crucial to determine which children could benefit from cochlear implants,” he said.
Access, however, remains uneven, he said. “I am working to raise awareness and funds so that more children can get operated.” After implantation, children need ongoing support from professionals, parents and family groups to use the device effectively. He said they must learn to hear and, ultimately, develop clear, understandable speech.
The technology comes from Cochlear, an Australian firm. It has been available in India for a couple of decades now. Green said, “We have seen great examples of how profoundly beneficial it can be to people’s lives. I am not an expert on the different variants, but doctors here tell me that some of the cochlear implant variants available in India are less expensive, which means they have a wider distribution.”
Green emphasises that while the preference is for Indian children to have access to the latest and most advanced technology regardless of cost, a realistic approach is required. He stressed the critical importance of identifying more children across the country in need of implants and securing the necessary funding—from both public and private sectors—to cover surgical procedures.
Having spent significant time in India, Green praises the depth and effectiveness of its scientific research and the country’s strong ability to translate research into accessible end products. He said, “It is marvellous to see a technology like this that is so transformative to people’s lives.”
Highlighting the urgency of the issue, Green notes that hearing loss is reportedly the second most prevalent disability in India.
It is observed that, unlike sight or touch, hearing deficiencies offer limited natural ability for compensation. The Australian High Commissioner said, “So the message is that where science opens an avenue to make people’s lives better, we should grasp it with both hands and use and deploy it as widely as possible so that everyone, not just a lucky few, has the opportunity to benefit.”