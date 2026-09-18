Tech should not be for lucky few: Australian envoy

NEW DELHI: Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green had recently visited the 'I Can Hear Foundation' to witness the organisation’s work in hearing care. He interacted with beneficiaries of the cochlear implant and rehabilitation.

On the sidelines of the event, he spoke about the need to improve access to cochlear implants, early identification of profound hearing loss and long-term rehabilitation, while stressing that the benefits of the technology that should reach ‘everyone, not just a lucky few’.

Cochlear implants are a long-term process. Apart from the cost of the implant, rehabilitation requires considerable resources. In India, access is particularly limited for lower-income groups and those in rural areas, while awareness about hearing loss remains low. Given Australia’s pioneering role in cochlear implant technology, Green opines that there are three areas that need more effort and resources—identification, access to implants and long-term habilitation.

“Children with profound hearing loss need to be identified as soon as possible after birth. Some Indian states have mandated newborn hearing screening, while others have not. Early detection is crucial to determine which children could benefit from cochlear implants,” he said.

Access, however, remains uneven, he said. “I am working to raise awareness and funds so that more children can get operated.” After implantation, children need ongoing support from professionals, parents and family groups to use the device effectively. He said they must learn to hear and, ultimately, develop clear, understandable speech.