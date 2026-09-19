73-year-old motorist arrested after his car drags bike in Delhi's RK Puram

NEW DELHI: A 73-year-old man was arrested after his car allegedly hit a biker on the Africa Avenue Road in the national capital’s RK Puram area, police said on Friday.

Police said a blue-coloured sedan, allegedly driven by Venu Gopal, a Vasant Kunj resident, hit the motorcycle around 10 pm on Thursday while travelling from the Bhikaji Cama Place towards the RK Puram Metro Station in South Delhi.

At that time, 21-year-old Tanish Tokas, a Munirka village resident, was sitting on his parked motorcycle on the roadside. Due to the impact, Tokas fell from the motorcycle, which was then dragged by the car for some distance.

Though Tokas wasn’t dragged by the vehicle, he underwent a medical examination, which revealed that he had not suffered any serious injury in the incident.

A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on the Internet, showing the car dragging the bike for about 100 metres before finally coming to a halt on the side of the road.

A crowd was seen gathering around the vehicle and confronting the driver, who subsequently pulled out of the car. People were heard telling him that he should have stopped much earlier, while some can also be heard alleging that he was drunk.

Police received information about the accident around 10.22 pm, after which personnel rushed to the spot.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at RK Puram police station, following which Gopal’s car was seized, and he was apprehended. The accused was also medically examined, and no alcohol was detected, police said.