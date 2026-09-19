AISA-SFI candidates polled fewer votes than NOTA in two DUSU central-panel contests

The AISA-SFI alliance's candidates polled fewer votes than NOTA in two of the four central-panel contests in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, results of which were declared on Saturday, according to PTI.

The results came amid the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led student mobilisation over alleged examination irregularities, paper leaks, unemployment and demands for greater institutional accountability.

AISA and SFI were among the Left student organisations that took part in the mobilisation at Jantar Mantar, with AISA activists also joining a prolonged hunger strike during the agitation.

AISA-SFI presidential candidate Ananya Raturi secured 5,377 votes, 1,067 more than the 4,310 votes polled for NOTA. In the secretary's contest, Stanzin Deskyong received 8,734 votes, compared with 7,884 for NOTA, a difference of 850 votes, the report said.

The trend was reversed in the other two contests. AISA-SFI vice-presidential candidate Akshat Shikhar polled 2,383 votes, while NOTA received 4,359 votes, giving NOTA a lead of 1,976 votes.