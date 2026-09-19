Customs seizes 2.17 kg gold from two Dubai passengers at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Delhi Airport Customs seized 2.168 kg of smuggled gold from two passengers who arrived from Dubai and were intercepted based on specific intelligence inputs.

According to Customs, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) discreetly followed a female passenger and a male passenger who arrived on flight EK-514 from Dubai. Officers noticed the woman speaking to the man near baggage belts 12 and 13 after they exited the washroom area.

Both passengers were intercepted at the Customs Green Channel. The woman’s baggage and Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) checks did not reveal anything suspicious.

The male passenger, however, triggered a strong DFMD alert. A search led to the recovery of 11 gold bars—ten 10-tola bars and one 1 kg bar—having a total weight of 2,168 grams.

The passengers were apprehended and the gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is underway.