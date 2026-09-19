Delhi: 75 CM Shri schools to get heritage clubs, says Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday announced the establishment of Heritage Clubs in 75 CM Shri schools. The aim is to make heritage accessible and engaging for students while encouraging them to connect with and appreciate the history and cultural legacy of the city, said officials.

The department of art, culture and language and the Delhi Archives will organise a range of practical and student-centric activities for students under the clubs. The heritage clubs will serve as a means of connecting students directly with the city’s rich historical, cultural, architectural and documentary heritage.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that ensuring education, safety and a better environment for children is a shared responsibility. The capital has a very rich history. It is home to different historical periods, cultural traditions, religious sites, monuments and architectural heritage. Through the clubs, students will get an opportunity to go beyond reading about the history and heritage of their city in books and instead see, understand and experience it first-hand.

Students should know the significance of the historical buildings and sites around them and their connection with the city’s history, said Gupta. Gupta said everyone must work together to bridge gaps in school infrastructure, teacher facilities, the learning environment and arrangements for children’s overall development. She stressed that clearing the backlog of the past years requires every stakeholder to take responsibility.