Delhi airport's third runway to become operational from September 20

New Delhi: The third runway of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be recommissioned on Sunday (September 20), airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced. Its comprehensive rehabilitation programme has been completed, and all necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained.

The third runway, 11R/29L, was shut on February 25, 2026, for rehabilitation works. It was scheduled to reopen in early July but was delayed.

"The enhancements effected here are expected to improve runway efficiency, optimise aircraft movement, reduce runway occupancy time and further strengthen operational reliability during varying weather conditions," DIAL said.

The rehabilitation project involved extensive strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing operational safety, efficiency, resilience and long-term capacity at one of India's busiest aviation gateways, the release said.

"The upgraded runway is now ready for operational use after undergoing all required inspections, validations and regulatory clearances," DIAL said.

Among the enhancements are major airside infrastructure upgrades, including runway resurfacing, permanent threshold displacement of runway 29L, construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (Z1), upgrades to airfield ground lighting systems, pavement strengthening works, and associated civil and electrical infrastructure improvements.

DIAL worked closely with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, Air Traffic Control, airlines and other stakeholders throughout the project to ensure that all safety, operational and regulatory requirements were met. Following the successful completion of the prescribed procedures, approvals have now been received to recommence operations on the runway from September 20.

DIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said, "The recommissioning of Runway 11R/29L marks an important milestone in Delhi Airport's continued journey towards building future-ready aviation infrastructure. The successful completion of this complex rehabilitation programme reflects our unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence and passenger service. The upgraded runway, along with the new Rapid Exit Taxiway and enhanced navigation and lighting systems, will further strengthen Delhi Airport's capacity and resilience while supporting the growing aviation needs of the country."

The recommissioned runway will play a significant role in supporting Delhi Airport's operational efficiency and future traffic growth while ensuring compliance with global aviation safety and infrastructure standards, the release said.

Since its commissioning in 2008, the runway has been in continuous service for 17 years. It underwent regular maintenance, including minor rehabilitation in 2017.