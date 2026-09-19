Delhi government approves Rs 300 crore for e-bus charging infrastructure at 7 depots

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved Rs 300 crore for the development of e-bus charging infrastructure at seven depots in South West areas of the city, officials said on Friday. Officials said the move will help electrify its entire public transport bus fleet. The Delhi Transport Corporation currently operates over 5,000 e-buses and the government plans to expand its fleet to 14,000 e-buses by 2029.

In a recent meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, an amount of over Rs 300 crore was sanctioned for developing cutting edge charging infrastructure at DTC and cluster bus depots in Dichaon Kalan, Kair, Kharkhari Nahar and Ghumanhera areas of South West Delhi. According to a detailed project report prepared by the power discom BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, the work is likely to be completed in 18 months.

Of the total project cost of Rs 300.61 crore, 40% (`120.25 crore) is to be disbursed initially to the discom in the current year. An amount of Rs 120.07 crore has already been allocated for the project under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, according to an official document. The remaining expenditure of Rs 180.36 crore will be covered by the budget for the next year.

The charging infrastructure will include 66KV in-feeds, three 66/11 KV grids, and seven 11KV switching stations across the seven depots, officials said.

The power load allocations will be 4 MVA at DTC Dichaon, 8 MVA at Cluster Depot Dichaon, 14.2 MVA at Cluster Kair, 7 MVA at DTC Kharkhari Nahar, 5 MVA at DTC Depot Ghumanhera, 9.6 MVA at Cluster Ghumanhera-1, and 11.4 MVA at Ghumanhera-2.